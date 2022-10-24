 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: October 24, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, October 24, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Now a finalist, Ke’Bryan Hayes has chance to become first Pirates 3B to win NL Gold Glove (TribLIVE)

P2Daily: Lonnie White Remains One Of Most Intriguing Prospects In System (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

Harper sends Phils to World Series with biggest homer of his career (MLB.com)

Harper’s heroics earn him 2022 NLCS MVP Award (MLB.com)

Peña powers Astros’ big 3rd, puts hush on Yankee Stadium (MLB.com)

Cortes exits in third with left groin injury (MLB.com)

Darvish ‘plunked’ by own teammate on mound (MLB.com)

Watch Harper’s epic HR again and again, from multiple angles (MLB.com)

Yankees gain inspiration from ... ‘04 Red Sox? (MLB.com)

NLCS Game 5 turns with Hader viewing from bullpen (MLB.com)

Complete League Championship Series schedule, networks (MLB.com)

Longest win streaks to start a postseason (MLB.com)

These are the longest WS title droughts (MLB.com)

Teams that owned other teams in October (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Penguins recall Caggiula, Poulin; Blueger placed on LTIR (PensBurgh)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...