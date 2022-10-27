 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: October 27, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, October 27, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Rum Bunter’s Top Ten Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: End of 2022 (Rum Bunter)

For Ethan Hullihen, tracking Pirates’ payroll and club’s roster shuffling fuels search for answers (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

P2Daily: Connor Scott Played Great Defensively In First Year With Pirates (Pirates Prospects)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Three Relief Pitchers to Target in Free Agency (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Marlins hire first-timer Schumaker as manager (ESPN.com)

Tigers hire Rays’ Metzler as VP, assistant GM (ESPN.com)

Astros remain unbeaten, reach 4th WS in 6 years (ESPN.com)

Harper’s stunning HR delivers Phils NL pennant (ESPN.com)

Judge, future uncertain, reflects on ‘special time’ (ESPN.com)

GM: Padres want Soto ‘for many years to come’ (ESPN.com)

Offseason questions for the Padres (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Mike Tomlin outlines Steelers injuries, and a tough decision on Calvin Austin III (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Power Rankings: Another loss pushes the Steelers further down the rankings (Behind The Steel Curtain)

