Bryan Reynolds named finalist for Silver Slugger Award

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds has been named a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

The distinction marks the second-straight season his peers have recognized Reynolds, looking to earn his first trophy in 2022.

Reynolds started the year off slow, hitting .194 in April and .224 before channeling his 2021 form the rest of the way,

In 145 games, Reynolds slashed .262/.345/.461 with 19 doubles, 27 home runs, 62 runs batted in, and a .806 OPS.

His numbers were down in every category other than home runs, recording 35 doubles, 90 RBI, and slashing .302/.390/.522 with a .912 OPS last year. Regardless, Reynolds led all center fielders in homers, ranked fourth in RBI, second in hits (142), tied for second in triples (4), and third in walks (56).

Nine candidates are vying for three Silver Slugger crowns. Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Hunter Renfroe (Milwaukee Brewers), Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies), Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo (New York Mets), Joc Pederson (San Francisco Giants), Michael Harris (Atlanta Braves), and Juan Soto (San Diego Padres) join Reynolds in contention.

MLB managers and coaches voted upon eligible candidates who played at least 100 games. Winners will be announced at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on MLB Network.