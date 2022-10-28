 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: October 28, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, October 28, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: JUN 01 Pirates at Dodgers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Proposing a Kevin Newman Trade to Help the Roster (Rum Bunter)

Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes snubbed by Fielding Bible, Bryan Reynolds a Silver Slugger finalist (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Harper to Houston in 2018: The Deadline deal that wasn’t (MLB.com)

5 storylines to watch in World Series Game 1 (MLB.com)

Verlander seeks elusive 1st World Series win in Game 1 (MLB.com)

These 2 rule changes helped Phillies reach World Series (MLB.com)

Astros chasing 46-year postseason record (MLB.com)

The secret showdown that could decide the Fall Classic (MLB.com)

How many HOFers will we see in this World Series? (MLB.com)

These are the best bats in the Fall Classic (MLB.com)

World Series Game 1 FAQ (Friday, 8 p.m. ET/7 CT on FOX) (MLB.com)

Complete World Series schedule, on FOX (MLB.com)

Astros-Phillies position-by-position breakdown (MLB.com)

How the World Series teams were built (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: Larry Ogunjobi unable to practice again on Thursday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

