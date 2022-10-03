Cavalcade of walks leads Pirates to walk-off win over Cardinals

Four walks in the bottom of the ninth capped off a comeback win for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, as they beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2.

The resurgent Albert Pujols gave the Cardinals an early lead in the top of the sixth with a two-run home run. This marked career home run No. 703 for Pujols.

Bryan Reynolds got the Bucs within a run in the bottom of the eighth after doubling home Jason Delay. Then Jack Suwinski continued his power surge at PNC Park as he tied it in the eighth with his 19th home run of the season.

That was a beautiful thing!!! pic.twitter.com/bfKqQBBd6n — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) October 4, 2022

After Yohan Ramirez set down the Cards in order in the top of the ninth, the Pirates got their chance to win it in the bottom half, which they did.

Ke’Bryan Hayes led off the frame with a four-pitch walk, then stole second base. Miguel Andujar followed him with a walk on six pitches. Then Rodolfo Castro worked a nine-pitch walk to load the bags and bring Oneil Cruz to the plate.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol then made the sweaty move of bringing in a left-handed pitcher to face Cruz, but it ended up costing him as he worked a four-pitch, walk-off walk.

omg oneil wyd pic.twitter.com/D9ROK5AdqS — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) October 4, 2022

Mitch Keller finished the season on a strong note, going five innings with five strikeouts. His final ERA is 3.91. Nick Mears returned after nearly two years and pitched two-thirds of an inning.

Game two is tomorrow.