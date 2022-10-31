Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wins Roberto Clemente Award

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been named the recipient of the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award.

The award recognizes a Major League Baseball player who best serves others and their community, honoring former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder and humanitarian Roberto Clemente.

MLB announced Turner’s achievement Monday afternoon.

“His unwavering effort and tireless commitment to community continues to change lives throughout Los Angeles,” MLB posted on Twitter.

Your 2022 Roberto Clemente Award recipient is Justin Turner.



His unwavering effort and tireless commitment to community continues to change lives throughout Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/SinKhN37zU — MLB (@MLB) October 31, 2022

Turner is the third Dodger to win the award, joining Steve Garvey (1981) and Clayton Kershaw (2012). He has been the Dodgers nominee five of the past six seasons dating back to 2017. Kenley Jansen was nominated in 2019.

Turner and his wife Kourtney started the Justin Turner Foundation in 2016.

In a passage by Dodgers.mlbblogs.com and retweeted by the Dodgers Twitter account, Turner has teamed up over the years with local organizations to help veterans and children.

“Through a partnership with The Dream Center, they have annually created opportunities for and lifted homeless veterans. With beneficiary Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, they have created joy and helped children battling life-altering illnesses and diseases.”

Closer David Bednar was nominated as the Pirates representative.

Clemente was a 15-time All Star, won 12 Gold Gloves, four batting titles, the 1966 NL MVP, and won the 1960 and 1971 World Series with Pittsburgh.

Clemente died in a plane crash on New Years Eve 1972 attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua.

He was immediately inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1973, bypassing the five-year waiting period established in 1954.

A catalyst for Latin American ball players and a strong humanitarian, Clemente is one of the Pirates most recognizable players if not the best of all time.

His legacy will forever live on every Sept. 15 as players wear No. 21 to celebrate Clemente Day. The Clemente Award honors the player best serving their community and being a good example off the field, an honor considered as a tip-of-the-cap to “The Great One” and last forever.