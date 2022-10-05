Pirates down Cardinals in season finale, finish one game better than last year

With the help of a four-run fourth inning, the Pittsburgh Pirates avoided repeating their 2021 record by beating the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-3, in the season finale.

The Cardinals took a three-run lead in the first three innings, but Rodolfo Castro got the Bucs on the board in the bottom half with an RBI single.

Miguel Andujar, who finished the day 3-for-4, kicked off the fourth by scoring on an errant pitch by Matthew Libertore. Diego Castillo then tied the game with an RBI double to center.

Ji Hwan Bae put the Pirates ahead a couple hitters later by driving in Castillo on a ground out and Kevin Newman added the game’s final run in the following at-bat with a single to left.

Johan Oviedo struggled in his final outing of the season, giving up five hits and three runs, two earned. Manny Banuelos earned the win in relief, while Yohan Ramirez earned a six-pitch save.

The Pirates finish the season 62-100, one more win than last year.

On behalf of all of Bucs Dugout, thanks for following along with us this season. Lots of exciting offseason content is on the way!