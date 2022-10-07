Slew of Pirates farmhands elect free agency

With the regular season officially in the books, the Pittsburgh Pirates now turn their attention to the offseason.

While teams cannot shop on the free agent or trade markets until the end of the postseason, some farmhands elected free agency yesterday in hopes of finding luck with another organization.

According to the Indianapolis Indians’ transaction page, the following players elected free agency:

INF Michael Chavis (sorry, Patricia)

UTIL Josh VanMeter

OF Greg Allen

RHP Austin Brice

RHP Tyler Beede

LHP Dillon Peters

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP Eric Hanhold

3B Taylor Davis

If anything, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the Pirates re-sign Chavis to a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training. As said in yesterday’s edition of the Talk the Plank podcast, Chavis isn’t a star-studded player by any means, but he showed some flash at the beginning of last year on offense. Plus, his defense throughout the year is something that fans wouldn’t mind seeing again.

The Pirates have been in a bit of an extra-base hit lull. Michael Chavis has provided the spark. Twice! pic.twitter.com/G1AXj8iFM3 — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) May 1, 2022

Keep in mind, though, that he would be a filler in the minors and a replacement for any injuries on the first base front.

Thankfully, the likes of Greg Allen and Josh VanMeter are gone. They had no business being on the Pirates, let alone any baseball team, this year. Something tells me, however, that they’ll bring JVM back on a minor league deal due to his “versatility” and we’ll have to endure him another year.

Two players I wouldn’t mind them bringing back in some form are Dillon Peters and Tyler Beede. Sure, they aren’t stellar bullpen guys and Beede soured fans for months but that can all be attributed to mismanagement.

Beede was a quality reliever and Peters ate up innings when needed. I wouldn’t add them to the MLB roster right away, but if we stow them in the minors for a couple months, that wouldn’t be an awful idea.

if Dillon Peters has a million fans, i am one of them. if Dillon Peters has ten fans, i am one of them. if Dillon Peters has only one fan, it’s me. if Dillon Peters has no fans, that means i am no longer on this earth. pic.twitter.com/AUBQw15nvB — Mason Barz #dillonpetersforace (@mason_idc) June 2, 2022

The rest... good riddance.