 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: November 10, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, November 10, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Rumors: Bryan Reynolds Unlikely to Be Traded (Rum Bunter)

WATCH: Previewing MLB free agency and moves Pirates could make (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates’ Ryan Vilade: Heading to Pittsburgh (CBS Sports)

Pirates Claim Outfielder Ryan Vilade from Rockies (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

Top 50 free agents: Judge leads list (CBS Sports)

4 reasons why Angels won’t trade Ohtani (CBS Sports)

Power Rankings: Astros finish on top (CBS Sports)

Braves trade Jake Odorizzi to Texas Rangers (CBS Sports)

Angels extension appears unlikely for Shohei Ohtani (CBS Sports)

MLB rumors: Dodgers to give Kershaw QO or not? (CBS Sports)

Astros GM Click without contract after WS win (CBS Sports)

Guardians’ José Ramírez undergoes thumb surgery (CBS Sports)

Dusty Baker to return as Astros manager in 2023 (CBS Sports)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: 5 players unable to practice on Wednesday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers sign kicker Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...