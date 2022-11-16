 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: November 16, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Analysis: Digging deeper into the Pirates’ latest 40-man roster shuffling (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Ji-Man Choi on trade to Pirates (MLB.com)

MLB News

Is Correa at the top of this club’s wish list? (MLB.com)

Showalter wins record-tying 4th MOY Award (MLB.com)

Tito wins AL Manager of the Year for 3rd time (MLB.com)

Rizzo returns to Yankees on two-year deal (MLB.com)

Tyler Anderson has 3-year deal with Angels (sources) (MLB.com)

12 players decline qualifying offer; 2 accept (MLB.com)

Mets considering Verlander, Senga, trades (report) (MLB.com)

Here are the Manager of the Year vote totals (MLB.com)

Royals pursuing new ballpark in downtown Kansas City (MLB.com)

Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Here are the free agents for every team (MLB.com)

Here’s how the 2023 option decisions played out (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers announce they will wear color rush uniforms vs. Bengals (Behind The Steel Curtain)

