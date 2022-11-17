Bucs Arghticles: November 17, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates Announce Several Roster Moves (MLB Trade Rumors)

Pirates Add Endy Rodriguez, Mike Burrows, Colin Selby and Jared Triolo to 40-Man (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

Why Harris won RoY over Braves teammate (CBS Sports)

How new rules are impacting offseason (CBS Sports)

10 MLB non-tender candidates (CBS Sports)

Relievers getting paid big this offseason (CBS Sports)

Buck Showalter wins NL Manager of the Year (CBS Sports)

Francona wins American League Manager of the Year (CBS Sports)

Yankees, Rizzo agree to multi-year deal (CBS Sports)

Report: Angels, Anderson agree to three-year deal (CBS Sports)

MLB qualifying offer: Pederson, Pérez accept deal (CBS Sports)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Mike Tomlin doesn’t rule out a potential return of Minkah Fitzpatrick vs. the Bengals (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Alex Highsmith leads the Steelers stellar defensive PFF grades (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Pitt-Miami game time set for 8 PM kickoff (Cardiac Hill)