 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: November 18, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, November 18, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Protect Four Prospects From the Rule 5 Draft (Rum Bunter)

Pirates protect Endy Rodriguez, 3 others from Rule 5 Draft in 40-man roster moves (TribLIVE)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Potential Outside of the Box Free Agent Target (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Rumors: Justin Verlander looking for new home (CBS Sports)

10 biggest questions about MLB offseason (CBS Sports)

MLB free agency tracker, top-50 list (CBS Sports)

MLB trade candidates: Devers, Bieber, more (CBS Sports)

Marlins promote Caroline O’Connor to president in historic hire (CBS Sports)

Ex-Dodger Yasiel Puig to plead guilty to lying about gambling (CBS Sports)

Cobb’s game-used bat from rookie year sells for more than $1M (CBS Sports)

Astros, GM James Click part ways after World Series title (CBS Sports)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pitt Men’s Basketball Player Profile: Jamarius Burton (Cardiac Hill)

Kris Letang’s rocky start: Just a bad stretch or a bad sign? (PensBurgh)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...