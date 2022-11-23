 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: November 23, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates Designate Hoy Park For Assignment (MLB Trade Rumors)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Reviewing the Adam Frazier Trade (Rum Bunter)

Steelers, Penguins and Pirates players hand out Thanksgiving meals (CBS News)

Pirates claim former top prospect off waivers (WKBN.com)

MLB News

Top potential suitors for Swanson in free agency (MLB.com)

Rumors: Cubs eyeing one of Big 4 shortstops (MLB.com)

Sexiest Men Alive? Clooney, The Rock ... & one of MLB’s biggest stars (MLB.com)

Astros receive biggest postseason shares in MLB history (MLB.com)

Will Judge sign richest FA contract ever? (MLB.com)

The top 10 walk-off homers of 2022 (MLB.com)

30 reasons to be thankful — 1 for each farm system (MLB.com)

Blue Jays complete first stage of Rogers Centre renovations (MLB.com)

9 Gold Gloves awarded to Minor Leaguers (MLB.com)

Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Let’s play matchmaker — 1 free agent for every team (MLB.com)

Here are the free agents for every team (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers release a defensive back from the 16-man practice squad (Behind The Steel Curtain)

