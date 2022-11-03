Bucs Arghticles: November 3, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates Free Agent Target: Catcher Tucker Barnhart (Rum Bunter)
Sources: Pirates promoting Mendy Lopes to major league coaching staff (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
MLB News
Mancini’s SU2C tribute honors another player’s cancer battle (MLB.com)
WS champs Utley, Rollins throw out first pitches before Game 4 (MLB.com)
Verlander’s Game 5 start could check long-awaited box (MLB.com)
Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners (MLB.com)
In front of electric crowd, Phils seize Series lead in emphatic fashion (MLB.com)
Harper powers up HR party in Game 3: ‘He’s a showman’ (MLB.com)
Young fan nearly snags Marsh’s HR, gets souvenir anyway (MLB.com)
World Series schedule, on FOX (MLB.com)
Players with the most HR in a postseason (MLB.com)
How the World Series teams were built (MLB.com)
Longest postseason homers since 2015 (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
If the ‘Steagles’ had to be formed today, how many Steelers would be needed? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
