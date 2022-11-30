Bucs Arghticles: November 30, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Free Agent Targets at Three Positions of Need (Rum Bunter)
Cherington on Santana signing | 11/30/2022 | Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB.com)
Carlos Santana hopes to bring good vibes, big bat after signing free-agent deal with Pirates (TribLIVE)
MLB News
Mets meet with an ace free agent (report) (MLB.com)
AL club enters deGrom sweepstakes (report) (MLB.com)
This club could be a dark horse to sign Bogaerts (MLB.com)
Dodgers agree to deal with reliever Shelby Miller (report) (MLB.com)
Could this club sign Senga to entice Judge? (MLB.com)
8 clubs with the prospect crop to swing big deals (MLB.com)
Fun-loving Santana dances into introductory Bucs presser (MLB.com)
Abreu already proving a good fit in Astros clubhouse (MLB.com)
Cortes and Wainwright are ‘All In’ for Team USA (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Let’s play matchmaker — 1 free agent for every team (MLB.com)
Here are the free agents for every team (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers swap players on their practice squad heading into Week 13 (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...