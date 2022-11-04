 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: November 4, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, November 4, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Christian Vasquez Should be a Free Agent Target (Rum Bunter)

P2Daily: Kyle Nicolas Immediate Impact May Be Out Bullpen, Starting Still Possible (Pirates Prospects)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Big Day for Hitters in the AFL (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Astros grind out tense Game 5, head home 1 win from title (MLB.com)

Verlander collects elusive WS win: ‘It wasn’t easy’ (MLB.com)

Gurriel’s K-less streak ends, exits with sore knee (MLB.com)

Commissioner Manfred on the 2022 Postseason and future of the game (MLB.com)

Incredible facts and stats about the Astros’ Game 4 no-hitter (MLB.com)

World Series no-hitter! Javier, bullpen shut down Phils in Game 4 (MLB.com)

Phils ready to ‘move on’ after being on wrong side of history (MLB.com)

Boone hopes Judge is a Yankee ‘for his entire career’ (MLB.com)

Vázquez’s game-calling of no-no praised by both sides (MLB.com)

World Series schedule, on FOX (MLB.com)

Players with the most HR in a postseason (MLB.com)

How the World Series teams were built (MLB.com)

Longest postseason homers since 2015 (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Grading the Steelers recent transactions at the NFL trade deadline (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

