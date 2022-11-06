Davis, Gonzales and Priester named Arizona Fall League All-Stars

The Arizona Fall League plays its All Star—okay, they call it Fall Star—game today in Mesa, Arizona, and three Pirates prospects were chosen to participate.

Henry Davis, Nick Gonzales and Quinn Priester were all chosen for the National League side. Priester won’t play as he just pitched Friday.

The teams are chosen by AFL staff, farm directors and MLB.com writers.

Davis, the number one overall pick in 2021 (I’m still proud that I totally called that), made it to Altoona last season despite getting hit by entirely too many pitches, He batted .271 (13 for 48) with six doubles, one home run and six RBIs in 16 games for the Surprise Saguaros (I love that team name). Davis had an impressive .431 on-base percentage and .889 OPS, drawing as many walks (10) as strikeouts. As we know, Gonzales and Priester were already there.

Gonzales, the seventh overall pick in 2020, batted .238 (15 for 63) with three doubles, one triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 17 games for Surprise. He had a .319 on-base percentage. Meanwhile Priester, pick number 18 in 2019, didn’t have the most impressive numbers—he was 0-2 with a 6.63 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 19 innings over five starts for the Saguaros but I don’t make these calls. He had 18 strikeouts, including four on Friday, and allowed eight walks, as opponents batted .276 against him.

If you’re bored with football in this Steelers bye week and you’ve got MLB Network, you can watch the Fall Star Game at four eastern time. We haven’t done too much Fall League stuff, but come on, All Stars!

Thanks to Kevin Gorman at triblive.com for compiling stats.