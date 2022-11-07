Bucs Arghticles: November 7, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates Free Agent Target: First Baseman Carlos Santana (Rum Bunter)
Pittsburgh Pirates Free Agent Target: RHP Corey Kluber (Rum Bunter)
MLB News
Out of this World! Astros finish off Phils for Series title (MLB.com)
Super shortstop Peña makes history as World Series MVP (MLB.com)
Source: Mets, Edwin Díaz agree to 5-year, $102M deal (MLB.com)
Astros to hold WS parade Monday at 1 p.m. ET (MLB.com)
Braves, Rockies swing first trade of offseason (MLB.com)
‘Sheer joy’ as Baker gets 1st World Series title as manager (MLB.com)
Baseball world celebrates Dusty’s historic WS title (MLB.com)
How will these ‘23 option decisions play out? (MLB.com)
‘A lot to be proud of’: Phils’ wild ride ends in heartbreak (MLB.com)
Yordan’s HR sends Astros to their 2nd title ▶️ (MLB.com)
Teams with the best records in a postseason (MLB.com)
Players to win LCS, WS MVP in same year (MLB.com)
Rookies who made a name for themselves in postseason (MLB.com)
Teams that lost WS and returned the next year (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers fans love the Chase Claypool trade as confidence levels (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...