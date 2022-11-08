 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: November 8, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Nats, A’s, Pirates have best odds in Dec 6 MLB draft lottery (FOX Sports)

Pirates among 3 teams with highest chance of winning lottery for top pick in MLB (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Angels not going to trade Ohtani, says GM Minasian (MLB.com)

Top 20 potential free agents this offseason (MLB.com)

Who will sign Judge? Here are the top options (MLB.com)

Opted out: deGrom, Bogaerts. Who else? Who won’t? (MLB.com)

Judge, Ohtani and deGrom, oh my! 10 storylines to watch (MLB.com)

HOF releases 8-player Contemporary Baseball Era ballot (MLB.com)

40-man or Rule 5: Every ranked prospect who needs to be protected (MLB.com)

Draft lottery to air on Network Dec. 6. Here’s each team’s odds (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW: Who had 2022’s ultimate Legendary Moment? (MLB.com)

Out of this World! Astros finish off Phils for Series title (MLB.com)

Super shortstop Peña makes history as World Series MVP (MLB.com)

‘Sheer joy’ as Baker gets 1st World Series title as manager (MLB.com)

Astros foresaw Alvarez’s moment: ‘You’re the man today’ (MLB.com)

Lights-out Astros ‘pen posts historically low postseason ERA (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pat Freiermuth leads the Steelers midseason offensive PFF grades (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

