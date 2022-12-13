 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: December 13, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates, Tyler Heineman Agree To Minor League Deal (MLB Trade Rumors)

Quinn Priester has Rookie of the Year goal (MLB.com)

MLB News

Backstop swap: Murphy to ATL, Contreras to Crew in 3-way deal (MLB.com)

Bassitt, Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal (source) (MLB.com)

Rumors: Correa, Rodón, Marlins, Padres, Swanson (MLB.com)

What’s next for Astros after Winter Meetings? (MLB.com)

Twins agree to 3-year deal with veteran backstop Vázquez (source) (MLB.com)

Yankees ‘serious’ about pursuit of Rodón (report) (MLB.com)

Which team has done most to end its drought? (MLB.com)

The most memorable recent 3-team deals (MLB.com)

Haniger homecoming: ‘Always a dream to play for the Giants’ (MLB.com)

Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)

Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

2022-23 free agents, position by position (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Week 14 snap counts have the team showing their true colors (Behind The Steel Curtain)

