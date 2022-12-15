Bucs Arghticles: December 15, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Building a Team of One-Season Wonders (Rum Bunter)
Get Pumped for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Season with this Vince Velasquez Hype Video (Crossing Broad)
MLB News
Syndergaard, Dodgers agree to 1-year, $13 million deal (source) (MLB.com)
7 takeaways from Correa’s big deal (MLB.com)
Correa agrees to 13-year megadeal with Giants (source) (MLB.com)
10 trade candidates who could soon be on the move (MLB.com)
Lorenzen headed to Tigers on 1-year, $8.5 million contract (source) (MLB.com)
Mock Draft: Crews leads first round (MLB.com)
Is this NL contender out on Rodón? (MLB.com)
Brewers acquire INF Miller from Guardians (MLB.com)
Dodgers play long game with trade for Feyereisen (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)
2022-23 free agents, position by position (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers Injury Report: Kenny Pickett limited in practice on Wednesday (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...