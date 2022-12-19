SB Nation Reacts results: Biggest position of need for Pirates?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Our Reacts question from last week dealt with the holes on the roster for the Buccos, of which, we all know there are plenty. That being said, it’s pretty much firmed up that we’ll be seeing Ke’Bryan Hayes at third, Oneil Cruz at shortstop and Rodolfo Castro at second base, so what we wanted to know was what position was still the biggest area of need for the Pirates.

Please keep in mind that this poll was conducted before the acquistions of Austin Hedges and Connor Joe, though I’m not sure how much either of those change things.

So there you have it, Bucs fans. It’s a two-way race between catcher and starting pitcher. Catcher is slightly less of a need this week than it was last, so maybe that’s enough to bump pitching up a few percentage points now, but they should both clearly still be the top two needs.

We'll be back soon with more SB Nation Reacts questions.