Bucs Arghticles: December 2, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates News

‘We loved Roberto’: Catcher could be next this offseason, and Pirates pitchers know who they want (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Mike Burrows on 40-man roster, future with Pirates (MLB.com)

MLB News

Are Yankees close to re-signing Judge? (MLB.com)

Rays agree to 3-year deal with RHP Eflin (source) (MLB.com)

Where might deGrom land? Here are 9 potential spots (MLB.com)

Astros look to ride momentum into Winter Meetings (MLB.com)

Rumors: Judge, deGrom, Dodgers, JV, Padres, Trea (MLB.com)

Japanese RHP Fujinami to be posted (source) (MLB.com)

This team’s offseason path is one to admire (MLB.com)

Here are tradeable prospects for each team (MLB.com)

Mets in ‘constant’ talks ahead of Winter Meetings (MLB.com)

Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Let’s play matchmaker — 1 free agent for every team (MLB.com)

Here are the free agents for every team (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: 5 players miss practice on Thursday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

