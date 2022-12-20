Bucs Arghticles: December 20, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Bryan Reynolds appears to be Yankees’ top target for outfield vacancy (Empire Sports Media)
How Kelenic fits into possibility of Mariners trading for Bryan Reynolds (Seattle Sports)
MLB News
Rumors: This shortstop could be a hot trade target (MLB.com)
Senga’s fit on Mets’ staff needs no translation (MLB.com)
Who’s left? Best free agent at each position (MLB.com)
Astros bringing back Brantley on 1-year deal (source) (MLB.com)
You might not have seen these 8 breakouts coming (MLB.com)
After FA departures, clubs need these 8 to step up (MLB.com)
Browning, ‘90 WS champ who threw perfect game, dies at 62 (MLB.com)
Braves add Luplow to outfield mix with 1-year deal (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)
2022-23 free agents, position by position (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers Week 15 snap counts show which road the team needs to take to win (Behind The Steel Curtain)
