Report: Tyler Chatwood, Pirates agree to Minor League deal

Carlos Correa signing with the New York Mets doesn’t even come close to the blockbuster deal made by the Pittsburgh Pirates this morning.

According to insider Robert Murray, the Pirates and free agent RHP Tyler Chatwood reportedly agreed to a minor-league contract around 8 o’clock this morning.

Free-agent pitcher Tyler Chatwood in agreement on a minor-league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a source familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 21, 2022

Chatwood, 33, played overseas in 2022 with the Japan Western League’s Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. He posted a 2-0 record with a 2.59 ERA in six starts last year.

He last played in the MLB in 2021 with both the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants. Between both teams, he went 1-3 with a 5.63 ERA over 32 innings. He also pitched 10 innings in AAA with the Sacramento River Cats and Buffalo Bison.

The movement on these pitches‼️



Tyler Chatwood was feeling it today. pic.twitter.com/UubsYavTcH — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 27, 2020

The right-handed pitcher was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2008 and debuted three years later. He presents a five pitch arsenal consisting of a sinker, cutter, four-seam fastball, curveball, and changeup.

The pitch with the most success is the cutter as opposing hitters hit just .192 against it in 2021.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, the contract could include an invite to Spring Training.