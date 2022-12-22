SB Nation Reacts results: When will the Pirates trade Bryan Reynolds?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

This week’s Reacts question was about the Bryan Reynolds issue. Pittsburgh’s centerfielder officially requested a trade earlier this offseason, and there’s been an uptick in rumors lately surrounding the Bucs’s best player, particularly in regards to the New York Yankees.

Pittsburgh management has stated they are in no hurry to move Reynolds, however, most Bucco fans know not to trust that at this point.

But what we wanted to know was when you felt the Pirates were most likely to trade Reynolds. Here are the results:

So there you have it, most of you feel Reynolds will be dealt before the season starts, and a full 68 percent of you think Reynolds will be dealt sometime between now and the next season’s trade deadline.

