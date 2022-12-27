Bucs Arghticles: December 27, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Number One Item on a Fan’s Christmas List (Rum Bunter)
Pirates Notes: Reynolds, Starting Pitching, Cruz (MLB Trade Rumors)
MLB News
Top item on every team’s holiday wish list (CBS Sports)
Mets’ spending has teams whining (CBS Sports)
What stunning signing means for Mets (CBS Sports)
Report: Correa’s Mets deal in jeopardy over physical (CBS Sports)
Phillies sign Kimbrel to one-year, $10 million deal (CBS Sports)
Blue Jays get Varsho; Moreno to D-Backs in trade (CBS Sports)
Conforto signs two-year, $36M deal with Giants (CBS Sports)
Trevor Bauer reinstated after suspension reduced (CBS Sports)
Report: Rogers teams up with twin brother on Giants (CBS Sports)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers vs. Ravens Week 17 matchup flexed to Sunday Night Football (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Report Card: Grading the Steelers Week 16 win over the Raiders (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Analyzing the Steelers Week 16 win over the Raiders, by the numbers (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...