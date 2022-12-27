Pirates reportedly sign LHP Rich Hill to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates finally have their left-handed starting pitcher.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Pirates and 42-year-old LHP Rich Hill have agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 million.

Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 27, 2022

As Passan alluded to, Hill spent the 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, where he piled up a 8-7 record with a 4.27 ERA. His best outing last year came on August 28 against the Tampa Bay Rays, where he held them to three hits while piling up 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

Hill faced the Pirates once last season on August 17. In that game, he gave up a home run to Bryan Reynolds but held on through five innings to earn the win.

Career-wise, Hill has accumulated 1,259 innings pitched, a record of 82-59, an ERA of 3.85, and 1,294 strikeouts. He could have added a no-hitter to his career accolades in 2017, but we remember how that ended.

The Pirates-Dodgers game from 2017 where Rich Hill went 9 no-hit innings and the Pirates walked off on their first hit, a Josh Harrison dinger off Hill in the 10th was just on ATTSN



In case you missed it: pic.twitter.com/ZslvGLZpNk — Pirates of the Allegheny (@OfTheAllegheny) June 10, 2020

It’s hard to tell what the team’s rotation will look like once Hill is added to the team, but one can assume that Hill will join the tandem of Mitch Keller, J.T. Brubaker, Roansy Contreras, and Johan Oviedo/Luis Ortiz.

For sake of the fans, let’s hope Hill aged like wine and not milk.