 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pirates reportedly sign LHP Rich Hill to one-year deal

The 42-year-old went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA with Boston.

By Jake Slebodnick
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates finally have their left-handed starting pitcher.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Pirates and 42-year-old LHP Rich Hill have agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 million.

As Passan alluded to, Hill spent the 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, where he piled up a 8-7 record with a 4.27 ERA. His best outing last year came on August 28 against the Tampa Bay Rays, where he held them to three hits while piling up 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

Hill faced the Pirates once last season on August 17. In that game, he gave up a home run to Bryan Reynolds but held on through five innings to earn the win.

Career-wise, Hill has accumulated 1,259 innings pitched, a record of 82-59, an ERA of 3.85, and 1,294 strikeouts. He could have added a no-hitter to his career accolades in 2017, but we remember how that ended.

It’s hard to tell what the team’s rotation will look like once Hill is added to the team, but one can assume that Hill will join the tandem of Mitch Keller, J.T. Brubaker, Roansy Contreras, and Johan Oviedo/Luis Ortiz.

For sake of the fans, let’s hope Hill aged like wine and not milk.

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...