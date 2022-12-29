Bucs Arghticles: December 29, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Roberto Clemente remains Latino legend 50 years after death (CBS News)
Angels News: Halos Starting Pitching Target Signs With Pirates (Sports Illustrated)
Pirates, Rich Hill In Agreement On One-Year Deal (MLB Trade Rumors)
MLB News
Five MLB contenders with glaring roster holes (CBS Sports)
Top item on every team’s wish list (CBS Sports)
Will Rolen make Hall of Fame this time? (CBS Sports)
Mets’ spending has teams whining (CBS Sports)
Report: Others interested in Correa as Mets deal lags (CBS Sports)
MLB rumors: Red Sox listening to Sale offers (CBS Sports)
Phillies sign Kimbrel to one-year, $10 million deal (CBS Sports)
Blue Jays get Varsho; Moreno to D-Backs in trade (CBS Sports)
Conforto signs two-year, $36M deal with Giants (CBS Sports)
Trevor Bauer reinstated after suspension reduced (CBS Sports)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers made several roster moves prior to their Week 17 game vs. the Ravens (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...