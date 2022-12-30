Talk the Plank Podcast: Kody Duncan Talks the Plank

Hosts: Jake Slebodnick, Austin Bechtold

Guest: Kody Duncan

In this episode, Jake Slebodnick and Austin Bechtold welcome Kody Duncan, Pirates Twitter personality, blogger, and optimist. The trio breaks down the hardships of entering the sports journalism realm, dealing with criticism on social media, the Jarlin Garcia/Rich Hill signings, and whether or not Bryan Reynolds will be a part of the Pirates in 2023.

