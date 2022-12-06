Pirates expected to sign LHP Jarlin Garcia

After stocking up on right-handed pitchers, the Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to add their first — and only — left-handed pitcher.

Multiple reports say the Pirates signed Jarlin Garcia to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024. MLB insider Mark Feinsand first reported the move this afternoon.

The Pirates are close to a one-year deal with LHP Jarlín García, per source. The deal is expected to have a club option. García, who turns 30 next month, has a 2.89 ERA in 188 appearances since the start of 2019. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 6, 2022

In addition to his 188 appearances since last season, Garcia made 285 total appearances over six seasons with both the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said Garcia had a 3.61 ERA during the 322 innings in that span.

Additionally, he’s tallied 259 strikeouts opposed to 104 walks.

Here's what happened between the Dodgers/Giants



Jarlin Garcia struck out Cody Bellinger and James Outman, proceeding to do the Dodgers' celebration, directing it at Mookie Betts



Shortly after, Trea Turner homers, as the entire team proceeds to do the celebration pic.twitter.com/XFPlRVxNun — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) August 4, 2022

While these are great numbers on the surface, Baseball Savant shows some pretty poor numbers last season for Garcia:

Garcia’s contract is expected to be worth $2.5 million with a club option worth $3.25 million. The Pirates’ 40-man roster now stands at 39.

Jake’s Take:

This, by no means, is an awful move, but it’s not the greatest thing to happen since sliced bread. If he can get the job done in the middle to late innings, this will be seen as a successful signing.

Plus, considering Ben Cherington’s past with one-year signings, he’ll be gone by July 31.