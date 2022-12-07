 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: December 7, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Winter Meetings Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Derek Shelton on additions, Cruz | 12/06/2022 | Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB.com)

Yankees Rumors: Blockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come (Empire Sports Media)

Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds makes rare MLB trade request (CBS Sports)

MLB News

Mets reunite Verlander and Scherzer (CBS Sports)

What to know about 2022 Winter Meetings (CBS Sports)

Three more moves for Rangers (CBS Sports)

Reports: Turner signs 11-year, $300M deal with Phils (CBS Sports)

Verlander lands with Mets on two-year, $86M deal (CBS Sports)

Judge free agency: Yankees, Giants battling for slugger (CBS Sports)

Rumors: Dodgers finalize $20M deal with Kershaw (CBS Sports)

McGriff voted into Hall of Fame, Bonds falls short (CBS Sports)

Cy Young winner Porcello announces retirement (CBS Sports)

Jacob deGrom signs five-year, $185M deal with Texas Rangers (CBS Sports)

Mariners acquire Kolten Wong in trade with Brewers (CBS Sports)

Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry dies at 84 (CBS Sports)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Betting Preview: Steelers currently 2-point favorites vs. the Ravens (Behind The Steel Curtain)

