SB Nation Reacts results: Ben Cherington’s offseason so far

Last week, we asked one of our first offseason questions, and we wanted our voters to give Pirates GM Ben Cherington a grade for his offseason thus far. Cherington has made a series of moves, particularly to better the Bucco’s sitch at first base, and there are certainly more to come with the season a ways away yet.

The Bucs have some serious finanacial limitations as well, which has been off-discussed, but keeping that in mind, here are the results of the poll.

The vast majority felt it was an average offseason, with 72 percent giving Cherington a B or a C. I think that’s a fair assesment considering what he’s working with. What will really tell the tale is what happens with Bryan Reynolds. Whether or not he’s trade and for what will certainly adjust this grade upwards or downwards.

Thanks for voting in the poll, and we’ll be back soon with another survery.