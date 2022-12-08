 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: December 8, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, December 8, 2022.

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates win 1st MLB draft lottery, right to pick No. 1; Nats get No. 2 (ESPN.com)

‘It’s exciting’: Pirates celebrate inaugural MLB draft lottery by securing No. 1 pick in 2023 (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates Win #1 Overall Pick In Draft Lottery (MLB Trade Rumors)

Pirates Draft LHP Jose Hernandez, Lose Blake Sabol in Rule 5 Draft (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

Judge, Yankees agree to 9-year, $360M deal (source) (MLB.com)

Bogaerts getting close to a deal? (MLB.com)

2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick (MLB.com)

Rumors: Bogaerts, Correa, Cubs, Cardinals, Padres (MLB.com)

Contreras, Cardinals agree to 5-year deal (source) (MLB.com)

5 big questions raised by Judge’s massive deal (MLB.com)

José Quintana agrees to 2-year deal with Mets (source) (MLB.com)

Big-market club targeting Swanson? (MLB.com)

Analyzing every big move: Judge, Contreras, Bellinger & more (MLB.com)

Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)

Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

2022-23 free agents, position by position (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: 4 players miss practice on Wednesday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

