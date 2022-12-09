Bucs Arghticles: December 9, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates, Astros Interested In Tucker Barnhart (MLB Trade Rumors)
Analysis: With pitching help secured, Pirates’ catching situation takes center stage (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates: Bold Strategy to Start at Second Base (Rum Bunter)
MLB News
What’s next for Yankees after re-signing Judge? (CBS Sports)
Six takeaways from Winter Meetings (CBS Sports)
Giants’ search for power bat continues (CBS Sports)
Judge stays with Yankees: Slugger gets $360M deal (CBS Sports)
Picks and takeaways from the MLB Rule 5 draft (CBS Sports)
Red Sox sign outfielder Masataka Yoshida (CBS Sports)
Report: Cards, Contreras closing in on free agent deal (CBS Sports)
Report: Jansen signs two-year deal with Red Sox (CBS Sports)
Report: Mets get Quintana on two-year, $26M deal (CBS Sports)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Power Rankings: Resetting the pecking order for the stretch run (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Steelers Burning Question: How confident are you in the direction of the Steelers? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
