Bucs Arghticles: December 9, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, December 9, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates, Astros Interested In Tucker Barnhart (MLB Trade Rumors)

Analysis: With pitching help secured, Pirates’ catching situation takes center stage (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Bold Strategy to Start at Second Base (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

What’s next for Yankees after re-signing Judge? (CBS Sports)

Six takeaways from Winter Meetings (CBS Sports)

Giants’ search for power bat continues (CBS Sports)

Judge stays with Yankees: Slugger gets $360M deal (CBS Sports)

Picks and takeaways from the MLB Rule 5 draft (CBS Sports)

Red Sox sign outfielder Masataka Yoshida (CBS Sports)

Report: Cards, Contreras closing in on free agent deal (CBS Sports)

Report: Jansen signs two-year deal with Red Sox (CBS Sports)

Report: Mets get Quintana on two-year, $26M deal (CBS Sports)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Power Rankings: Resetting the pecking order for the stretch run (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers Burning Question: How confident are you in the direction of the Steelers? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

