Talk the Plank Podcast: A Turn in the Pirates’ Offseason

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

In this episode, Jake Slebodnick starts with his thoughts on Bryan Reynolds’ trade request. After that, he and Nathan Hursh discuss the Pirates’ free agent signings over the past week. They also talk about the results of the Rule 5 draft. Finally, the two give their thoughts on why the Pirates need to extend Oneil Cruz as soon as possible.

