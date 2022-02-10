 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: February 10, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, February 10, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago White Sox Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Patience At The Plate Unlocks the Rest Of Sammy Siani’s Skillset (Pirates Prospects)

Pirates’ top 20 prospects for 2022: Keith Law ranks Pittsburgh’s farm system (The Athletic)

MLB News

Skaggs’ mother says opioid struggle dated to ‘13 (ESPN.com)

Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47 (ESPN.com)

Riggleman, 69, takes minor league manager post (ESPN.com)

DA: Dodgers’ Bauer won’t face criminal charges (ESPN.com)

Trial begins for ex-staffer tied to Skaggs’ death (ESPN.com)

Ventura: ‘Natural’ to suspect bulked-up players (ESPN.com)

Rockies skipper Black gets one-year extension (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

GM search continues with John Wojciechowski of the Packers (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers officially announce Teryl Austin as their defensive coordinator (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Expect Pat Freiermuth to have a bump in production in 2022 (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Kendrick Green turning to his Steelers predecessor for offseason work (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: Arthur Maulet and Justin Layne (Behind The Steel Curtain)

