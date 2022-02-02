Bucs Arghticles: February 2, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Clines, part of MLB’s 1st all-minority lineup, dies (ESPN.com)
First female Pirates coach eyes work, not history (ESPN.com)
Groundbreaking hire of Caitlyn Callahan has deeper meaning for Pirates, MLB (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
How Caitlyn Callahan went from unexpectedly throwing batting practice to being Pirates’ first female coach (DK Pittsburgh Sports)
MLB News
New MiLB initiative focused on Black communities (ESPN.com)
Sources: Spring training delay likely as talks stall (ESPN.com)
MLB The Sho: Ohtani makes video game history (ESPN.com)
Vandalized Robinson plaque set to be displayed (ESPN.com)
Guardians extend Progressive Field lease thru ‘36 (ESPN.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
How to try and get Evan Rodrigues and Kasperi Kapanen going again (PensBurgh)
WBS Weekly: Penguins beat Cleveland three times in six days (PensBurgh)
Aaron Donald and Tyler Boyd set to play in Super Bowl LVI (Cardiac Hill)
Pitt schedules future matchups with Kent State and Central Michigan (Cardiac Hill)
Loading comments...