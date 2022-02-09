SB Nation Reacts: Lockout Edition

Usually at this time of year, we baseball fans are gearing up for the start of spring training.

The operative word, of course, is “usually.”

While the MLB meetings are going on in Orlando, there has been exactly zero movements towards ending the lockout, other than the odd meeting. In this week’s edition of SB Nation reacts, our parent group surveyed fans of all teams to get their opinion about how they think things are going.

You’ve been warned.

As I wrote a few weeks ago, spring training is the easiest thing to sacrifice for both sides. The closer things get to the regular season, however, the more both sides will want something done. I imagine SBR’s sponsor, DraftKings, would appreciate some action too.

In the battle between millionaires and billionaires, billionaires are always going to win. Much like how if the president of the United States gets one thing done that was promised during the campaign, I believe that MLBPA president Tony Clark will be happy if he can get one concession. I’m sure he’s passed that message on to the players union. What that concession will be, though, is anyone’s guess.

Is it possible that MLB owners will just be like “eff you, peons, you’ll get nothing and like it”? In my years of watching the labor stomps, it’s hard to rule anything out. This time around, however, a general sense of ennui hangs over everybody. With declining attendance and ratings, baseball is quite possibly in the most dangerous position it’s ever been. It won’t die, but the longer this drags on, it could be dealt a few painful body shots.