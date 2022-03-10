MLB season moved back to at least April 14

Well, we just lost some more games. MLB announced yesterday that due to the ongoing lockout, the earliest the league would start now this year is April 14. The previous pushback date was April 7, so we’ve lost another week.

Here’s what commish Rob Manfred had to say on the matter:

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately. The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal. Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14th. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans. “We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered.”

This means that playing a full 162-game season is highly unlikely now at this point, and the Pittsburgh Pirates have now have cancellations on multiple series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and Chicago Cubs.

Here is what the MLBPA had to say in response to the cancellation:

“The owners’ decision to cancel additional games is completely unnecessary. After making a set of comprehensive proposals to the league earlier this afternoon, and being told substantive responses were forthcoming, Players have yet to hear back. Players want to play, and we cannot wait to get back on the field for the best fans in the world. Our top priority remains the finalization of a fair contract for all Players, and we will continue negotiations toward that end.”

We’ll keep you updated on any further developments. In the meantime, check out Patricia’s wrap up from yesterday.