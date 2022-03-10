Baseball is back! MLB, Players’ Union agree to CBA

The lockout is officially no more!

According to ESPN, the MLB Players’ Union has accepted the owners’ offer on a new collective bargaining agreement, officially ending the lockout.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:



Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

The agreement comes after weeks of difficult negotiations that pushed the league to postpone Opening Day for a week. The league still has a plan to run its full 162-game schedule, but will need doubleheaders to compensate for the games missed in the first two weeks of the season.

With the lockout now over, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 40-man roster will head over to Bradenton, Florida to begin Spring Training immediately and join the minor league players.

Free agency will also begin very quickly and general manager Ben Cherington will have the opportunity to round out the roster just before the season begins next month.

BD community, what are your thoughts on the end of the lockout? Celebrate in the comments section below!