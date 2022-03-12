MLB preseason schedule released

The revised Spring Training schedules for every team were released this weekend by MLB, and the Pittsburgh Pirates kick things off on Friday, March 18 versus the New York Yankees. There are currently 18 games on the preseason schedule, including a run of games 10 days straight from March 18 through March 27.

As you can see, many of the usual Spring Training suspects are on the docket for the Buccos: New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays are all lined up for games.

But that means we have less than a week to go now before we have real, actual baseball taking place, which seemed virtually impossible just a few days ago.

And that also means less than a month to go before the regular season gets underway. The Pirates start the main show on Thursday April 7 on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals.