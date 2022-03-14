Bucs Arghticles: March 14, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Union rep Chris Stratton on new CBA, some tough timing and a free agent Pirates players want (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Longtime Pirates public address announcer Tim DeBacco shifting into reduced role (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Analysis: Five questions for the Pirates coming out of the lockout (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
MLB News
DH Nelson Cruz headed to Nationals (report) (MLB.com)
Twins add Sonny Gray, trade 1st-rounder Petty to Reds (MLB.com)
Maddon: Trout could move from CF; Ohtani healthy (MLB.com)
5 hitters poised to break out in 2022 (MLB.com)
Everything you need to know about ‘22 season (MLB.com)
Injuries: Wheeler, Strasburg, Glasnow (MLB.com)
Here are the Top 10 RHP prospects for 2022 (MLB.com)
Braves players hit camp — will Freeman follow? (MLB.com)
After two years away, Verlander feeling ‘invigorated’ in return to Astros (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
There is a consequence to the Steelers being in uncharted territory (Behind The Steel Curtain)
