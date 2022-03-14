 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: March 14, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, March 14, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Union rep Chris Stratton on new CBA, some tough timing and a free agent Pirates players want (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Longtime Pirates public address announcer Tim DeBacco shifting into reduced role (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Analysis: Five questions for the Pirates coming out of the lockout (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

DH Nelson Cruz headed to Nationals (report) (MLB.com)

Twins add Sonny Gray, trade 1st-rounder Petty to Reds (MLB.com)

Maddon: Trout could move from CF; Ohtani healthy (MLB.com)

5 hitters poised to break out in 2022 (MLB.com)

Everything you need to know about ‘22 season (MLB.com)

Injuries: Wheeler, Strasburg, Glasnow (MLB.com)

Here are the Top 10 RHP prospects for 2022 (MLB.com)

Braves players hit camp — will Freeman follow? (MLB.com)

After two years away, Verlander feeling ‘invigorated’ in return to Astros (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

There is a consequence to the Steelers being in uncharted territory (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

