 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: March 15, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Ben Cherington describes Pirates’ position on baseball’s new CBA (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Report: Former Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Neal Huntington has new job with Cleveland Guardians (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

MLB News

Reds, A’s still have plenty of trade candidates (MLB.com)

Braves acquire Matt Olson from A’s for 4 prospects (MLB.com)

Dodgers now the favorites for Freeman? (MLB.com)

McCutchen agrees to 1-year deal with Brewers (source) (MLB.com)

Blue Jays making ‘big push’ for Schwarber (report) (MLB.com)

Cubs to meet with Seiya Suzuki (report) (MLB.com)

Most interesting guy in every camp (MLB.com)

5 early takeaways from the transaction frenzy (MLB.com)

Can Bregman return to ‘19 form? ‘Maybe a little bit better’ (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers reportedly tender linebackers Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers preparing to sign Mason Cole to 3-year contract (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers sign Chuks Okorafor to 3-year deal (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...