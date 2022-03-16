Bucs Arghticles: March 16, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
First Call: Andrew McCutchen heading back to Pirates’ division; ex-Steeler Le’Veon Bell says Antonio Brown ‘misunderstood’ (TribLIVE)
In Year 3, Derek Shelton reflects on the (many) challenges he’s faced while managing the Pirates (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
MLB News
One Freeman suitor may be considering other options (MLB.com)
With Miami likely out, who will sign Castellanos? (MLB.com)
Braves ink Atlanta product McHugh for 2 years (MLB.com)
Got questions about 2022 season? We have answers (MLB.com)
Flaherty (shoulder) undergoes exam; timeline unclear (MLB.com)
‘I’m ready to go’: Betts healthy entering ‘22 (MLB.com)
Judge hopes to stay with Yanks: ‘I want to be wearing pinstripes’ (MLB.com)
Shohei thinks he’s only scratched the surface (MLB.com)
Can Bregman return to ‘19 form? ‘Maybe a little bit better’ (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
The Steelers officially get a 4th round compensatory draft pick for the 2022 NFL draft (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Steelers agree on a 2-year contract with former Bills CB Levi Wallace (Behind The Steel Curtain)
