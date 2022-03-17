 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: March 17, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, March 17, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Proposing a Trade With the New York Yankees (Rum Bunter)

MLB reschedules Pirates games against Cardinals, Reds postponed by lockout (TribLIVE)

Source: Pirates sign reliever Austin Brice (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

MLB News

Giants agree to deal with Cali native Joc (source) (MLB.com)

Division of titans: AL East could be a beautiful mess this season (MLB.com)

SS Peña resolved to forge own path, ‘play my game’ (MLB.com)

Greinke reunites with Royals on 1-year deal (MLB.com)

Can Bregman return to ‘19 form? ‘Maybe a little bit better’ (MLB.com)

‘It’s exceptionally exciting’: Chapman joins Blue Jays (MLB.com)

Could Freeman end up with ... the Rays? (MLB.com)

The latest on remaining free agents (MLB.com)

Yanks, A’s talk SP deal (report); Voit trade likely? (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers sign LB Myles Jack to a 2-year contract worth $16 million (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers release offensive tackle Zach Banner (Behind The Steel Curtain)

