MiLB restores historical league names

No more Triple-A West or Double-A Northeast or Low-A Southeast in Minor League Baseball.

And good riddance to that.

Minor League Baseball on Tuesday announced that it would reinstate its historical names for the 11 leagues that make up the player development system for Major League Baseball’s 30 teams.

According to a story posted on milb.com, those historical league names were replaced in 2021 by regional/directional names while MLB was acquiring the rights to the old names.

The minor leagues did not operate during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of Minor League Operations and Development said:

“Major League Baseball is pleased to restore the historic names for each of the Minor Leagues that our fans are familiar with. We are excited for what the future holds for each of these leagues and the communities that make up Minor League Baseball.”

That means the Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliates – and their leagues – will be as follows: the Indianapolis Indians will play in the 20-team International League (Triple-A), the Altoona Curve will be among 12 teams competing in the Double-A Eastern League, the Greensboro Grasshoppers will battle against 11 other teams in South Atlantic League (High-A) and the Bradenton Marauders will line up in the 10-team Florida State League, which last year was considered “Low-A” but is now designated as “Single-A” by the powers that be.

Triple-A will consist of the International League and the Pacific Coast League. In addition to the Eastern League, the Double-A classification will include the Southern League and Texas Leagues. MILB will feature three High-A leagues: the Midwest League and the Northwest League along with the South Atlantic League.

And the classification now known as Single-A will be made up of the California League and the Carolina League, in addition to the Florida State League.

Regular season play will get under way April 8 in all four minor league classifications. On the MILB website, the drop-down menu for the schedules still lists the lowest of the four classifications as “Low-A,” rather than “Single-A.”