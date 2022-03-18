Pirates take Spring Training opener vs. Yankees 4-3

It’s just the preseason, but we’re Pittsburgh Pirates fans and we’ll take the wins any way we can get them. The Buccos had a successful debut today at LECOM Park and defeated the New York Yankees 4-3 after falling behind early.

Starter Wil Crowe gave up two in the first, but Cole Tucker started the rally in the third with Pittsburgh’s first home run of the year.

Tuck with the first homer of Spring! pic.twitter.com/KjDpFSfPy2 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 18, 2022

Tucker had a great day, also swatting a triple a few innings later.

Greg Allen, who is expected to be competing for regular playing time in the outfield, put the Bucs ahead for good with a booming two-run shot in the fifth.

Nick Gonzalez would drive in a run in the seventh to put Pittsburgh up 4-2, and the Yanks would get a solo homer from Rodolfo Duran in the ninth off Blake Weinman, but that was the only blemish from the Pirates’ bullpen, who allowed only three hits and struck out nine after Crowe left following the second inning.

Chris Stratton looked good in a single inning, as did Jared Eickoff, who ate up three frames in the middle before giving way to Kyle Nicolas, Adrian Florencio, and Weiman.

Diego Castillo had two singles and a walk in his three at-bats and was another strong performer.

Pittsburgh is back in action tomorrow versus the Detroit Tigers.