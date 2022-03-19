Pirates use long ball to beat Tigers 6-3

The Pittsburgh Pirates have gotten off to good start so far this spring, as they won their second straight game to open up preseason play, using four home runs and another good performance from the pitching staff to down the Detroit Tigers 6-3.

Ben Gamel opened the scoring up in the third with a two-run shot, but the homer of the day without a doubt came from Oneil Cruz, who displayed his prodigious power and freak reach with a solo shot in the fifth. Take a look at this:

HOW DID ONEIL CRUZ DO THAT?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/U0fA6h1ws6 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 19, 2022

The Buccos also got a solo shot from Tucupita Marcano and a two-run blast from Endy Rodriguez to round out the scoring. Bryan Reynolds went 2-for-2 with a run scored as another notable offensive performer.

Mitch Keller got the start and looked decent, throwing one and a third of scoreless ball before exiting after getting hit on a comeback.

Last year, Mitch Keller threw seven pitches 97+ mph.



In the first inning of his first spring game, he averaged 97 mph on his fastball. Maxed out at 98.2 mph — Alex Stumpf (@AlexJStumpf) March 19, 2022

And the bullpen finished the rest of the game, and save some hiccups from Chris Stratton in the fifth, looked good doing it. Stratton gave up solo shots to Dza Cameron and Robbie Grossman, but it wasn’t enough to derail the win for Pittsburgh.

The Bucs will be back in action tomorrow afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.