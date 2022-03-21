Pirates light up hit column in 5-1 win over Rays

Aided by a prolific day by Oneil Cruz, the Pittsburgh Pirates bounced back from their Sunday defeat with a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Monday afternoon.

The Rays opened the game’s scoring in the first after Wander Franco doubled in Brandon Lowe, but the Pirates evened the game in the next half-inning after Yoshi Tsutsugo scored on a passed ball.

Cruz pushed Pittsburgh ahead later that inning with a home run to right field that bounced off the roof of a neighboring facility.

WE DON’T KNOW THE DISTANCE BUT ONEIL CRUZ HIT THIS BASEBALL REALLY REALLY FAR. pic.twitter.com/3RxHNYTEyy — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 21, 2022

He, along with catcher Jamie Ritchie, finished the day with two hits each.

Bryan Reynolds added three insurance runs in the fourth after a triple to right center cleared the bases.

On the mound, Zach Thompson and Quinn Priester held the Rays in check through the first four innings, allowing one run and five hits while Thompson collected two strikeouts. The tandem of Beau Sulser, Cody Bolton, Tahnaj Thomas, Yordany de Los Santos and Cam Alldred blanked the Rays over the final five innings to seal the win.

The Pirates (3-1) return to action tomorrow to face the Baltimore Orioles at 1 p.m., with Jose Quintana slated to make his spring debut for Pittsburgh.